...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
A cold frontal passage with winds of 20 knots or greater is expected
between 9 and 10 PM MST this evening. This will be followed by
periods of snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 815 AM MST Tuesday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches at lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall may begin rapidly tonight, bringing
a sudden reduction in visibility and rapid changes in road
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Our beloved brother, nephew, cousin, and friend Gary Russell McHenry passed away on Feb. 14, 2022, in Belgrade, Mont. Gary was born in Butte, Mont., on June 26, 1969, to James McHenry and Mildred Hennelly McHenry.
Gary’s Celebration of Life will be held in Butte. Determined date will be published in the Butte Montana Standard and Belgrade News at a later date. We cannot wait to celebrate with those who loved Gary, and please feel free to wear Seahawks attire to show our love for Gary.
Gary grew up with his brother, Mikael Johansson, in Butte. Gary spent two years in Shepherd, Mont., with his aunt and uncle, John and Joan Hennelly, and their four children Kurt, Kelly, Kip and Kevin. Gary graduated from Butte High School and received an Associate and Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from National College of Rapid City, S.D.
Gary had amazing, loving friends who involved him in wonderful family gatherings. Gary was able to travel for spring and summer breaks to visit relatives who adored him.
Gary was a huge sports fan. He especially enjoyed cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. Gary attended many local sporting events to cheer on his friends’ children as they participated in wrestling, baseball, and football. Gary was a people person and was loved by all he met. He was noted as having a kind heart, colorful sense of humor, and being a gifted storyteller.
Gary is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Hennelly McHenry; father James McHenry; and grandmother Mildred Hedin Hennelly Ignatowiz.
Gary is survived by his brother Mikael Johansson, who lives in Sweden; children Amanda and Tanner Stippich; uncle John Hennelly and family; aunt Darlene Butler and family; and numerous cousins and wonderful friends.