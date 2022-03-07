McHenry
Joyce

Our beloved brother, nephew, cousin, and friend Gary Russell McHenry passed away on Feb. 14, 2022, in Belgrade, Mont. Gary was born in Butte, Mont., on June 26, 1969, to James McHenry and Mildred Hennelly McHenry.

Gary’s Celebration of Life will be held in Butte. Determined date will be published in the Butte Montana Standard and Belgrade News at a later date. We cannot wait to celebrate with those who loved Gary, and please feel free to wear Seahawks attire to show our love for Gary.

Gary grew up with his brother, Mikael Johansson, in Butte. Gary spent two years in Shepherd, Mont., with his aunt and uncle, John and Joan Hennelly, and their four children Kurt, Kelly, Kip and Kevin. Gary graduated from Butte High School and received an Associate and Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from National College of Rapid City, S.D.

Gary had amazing, loving friends who involved him in wonderful family gatherings. Gary was able to travel for spring and summer breaks to visit relatives who adored him.

Gary was a huge sports fan. He especially enjoyed cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. Gary attended many local sporting events to cheer on his friends’ children as they participated in wrestling, baseball, and football. Gary was a people person and was loved by all he met. He was noted as having a kind heart, colorful sense of humor, and being a gifted storyteller.

Gary is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Hennelly McHenry; father James McHenry; and grandmother Mildred Hedin Hennelly Ignatowiz.

Gary is survived by his brother Mikael Johansson, who lives in Sweden; children Amanda and Tanner Stippich; uncle John Hennelly and family; aunt Darlene Butler and family; and numerous cousins and wonderful friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Tags