James (Jim) W. Short passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26 after a long battle with cancer. Jim was born to Allen and Maude Short in Hysham, Mont., on March 22, 1933. They moved to the Belgrade area when he was a young boy. Jim graduated from Belgrade High School in 1951. He enlisted in the Coast Guard for a short time before receiving a medical discharge. He met and married Dorothy Nadine Oliver in 1956. He worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, which later became Burlington Northern, as a section worker. He retired as section foreman after 42 years with the railroad.
Jim and Dorothy added to their family three children, Brenda, Allen, and Jess. They lived in Livingston, Bear Canyon-Bozeman, and later west of Belgrade. Jim would work in his spare time on his best friend Roy Sternhagen’s family ranch. He was an avid rockhound and enjoyed camping and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jess Short, and brother-in-law Phil Olson. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; children Brenda (Monte) Baker, Allen, and Jess (Diane); grandchildren Nikki (David) Greene, David (Tracy) Dunn, James (Melissa) Short, Nathan Dunn, and Kaycee Burden; and six great-grandchildren. This are no services at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.