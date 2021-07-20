Jerry Daniel passed away June 16, 2021, at the age of 74. He was a highly decorated combat veteran from the 1st Air Calvary who served during the Vietnam War. His job was to bring home fallen soldiers. It was a job that many could not handle due to its graphic and dangerous exposure, yet Jerry repeatedly volunteered to serve to bring these soldiers home. After the war, he obtained a Masters in Business and opened a horse rescue and ambulance service that he ran for over 20 years. Once again, he served in a way few were able being called upon to rescue horses in situations that were oftentimes extremely dangerous and unpredictable. Jerry had a gift with horses that all recognized. Somehow they always followed his lead.
Jerry retired to a newly built Belgrade neighborhood where he was referred to as “the glue” that bonded this community of new residents together. He could be seen almost every day walking the neighborhood and greeting everyone, usually with his cowboy hat and big smile. He was a passionate hunter who loved the mountains, fishing and just sitting on the porch listening to the cows. Jerry is survived by his cherished brother, Lyle Daniel, and will be missed by many.
