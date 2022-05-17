Baker

Joseph Ralph Baker passed away at his home in Three Forks on Friday, May 13, after a short illness. Joe was born in Bozeman on June 9, 1936, and attended Bozeman schools, graduating from Gallatin County High School in 1954. Joe spent four years in the Navy as a C.B. After his service, Joe returned to Bozeman where he worked in construction and concrete finishing.

Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and all Montana had to offer. Joe (Poker Joe) dealt cards at Big Sky and at Chet's Bar and Whiskey Jacks for 25 years.

Joe is survived by two sons, Bob Baker of Whitehall and Ken Baker of Washington, Mo.; brothers Don Baker of Deer Lodge, Mont., and Tom Baker of Bozeman and his partner, JoAnn Allen of Three Forks; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Chester R. and Irene (Ross) Baker; sister Dorothy Wahl; brother Ron Baker of Kalispell, Mont.; and an infant son, David.

A military service will be graveside at the Three Forks cemetery on Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m.

