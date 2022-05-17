THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
Belgrade Police Department. Kailey Lynn Fischer, a 13 year old
white female, has gone missing. Kailey was last seen around 8:00
a.m. on May 16th and presumed to have left her residence on foot
through an open bedroom window. Kailey has made past suicide
attempts and was recently released from a treatment facility. She
has not taken her anti-depression medication in two days and there
is strong concern for her welfare. Kailey is 5 feet 5 inches tall,
130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen
wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and may have a black
hoodie. If you have any information on Kailey Fischer, please call
the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262 or dial 9 1 1.
Joseph Ralph Baker passed away at his home in Three Forks on Friday, May 13, after a short illness. Joe was born in Bozeman on June 9, 1936, and attended Bozeman schools, graduating from Gallatin County High School in 1954. Joe spent four years in the Navy as a C.B. After his service, Joe returned to Bozeman where he worked in construction and concrete finishing.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and all Montana had to offer. Joe (Poker Joe) dealt cards at Big Sky and at Chet's Bar and Whiskey Jacks for 25 years.
Joe is survived by two sons, Bob Baker of Whitehall and Ken Baker of Washington, Mo.; brothers Don Baker of Deer Lodge, Mont., and Tom Baker of Bozeman and his partner, JoAnn Allen of Three Forks; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Chester R. and Irene (Ross) Baker; sister Dorothy Wahl; brother Ron Baker of Kalispell, Mont.; and an infant son, David.
A military service will be graveside at the Three Forks cemetery on Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m.