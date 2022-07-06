JW LEE ENGELBERT
How do you sum up a man’s life in a few paragraphs, to accurately express his love for life, for people and all his accomplishments in a manner that truly defines the person that he was … that he became?
Where does one even begin in writing his 34-year story through the tears of intense grief and heartache?
With your permission, my dearest brother, I will try my best. — Kacey
JW Lee Engelbert (yes, JW is his first name) was born May 24, 1988, in Pendleton, Ore., to Phillip and Leveda Engelbert, also becoming the younger brother to his sister, Kacey. From the very beginning he truly “meant the world” to his family and through the years developed a bond with each of them that exceeded that of an average relationship.
Kacey loved being the older sibling, especially when JW would eat her “mud pies” because “sissy said they were good.” Despite the gritty recipe, JW (or Dub as his family and friends called him) grew to love his sister beyond words. This same deep love that provoked him to call his mother nearly every day throughout his adult life … up until the day prior to his accident.
Prior to his second birthday, his family moved to Idaho where he lived until moving to Montana in 2012.
As a child, JW would accompany his father to work, where he learned to labor hard and developed a strong love and integrity for his craft. He especially enjoyed the many experiences of fishing and hunting with his father, a special part of his life that he would share with his many friends after losing his father to cancer in 2010.
Even as a young man in his teens, JW was extremely protective and respectful of his mother, always there when needed with a smile and his quirky sense of humor. When asked for a special memory, her response was simple, “His whole life is a special memory. He was bigger than life.”
At the young age of 18, he started a business known as Modified Floors. The hard work and integrity JW had learned at a young age was evident as he became a successful and respected business owner and a master and artist of flooring. JW was a huge asset to the flooring industry. In 2020, he and a dear friend partnered to open Bridger Mountain Floors.
Later in life he would become the very inspiration needed by his sister Brook, who described him as her “cheerleader” while she learned and excelled in the trades, always talking her up and giving her pep talks. He was amazing!
JW later settled in Montana, where he instantly felt the peace of finding his home. JW told his best friend Luke Giardina how much he loved Montana and said he would never leave. This inspired Luke to join him in Montana, where the lifelong friends remained inseparable.
In 2016 he met Kaylee and moved to Belgrade. JW married Kaylee in 2017, becoming a stepfather to Makenze and Noah. Together, in 2018, they welcomed Ivy Jean and in 2021 Evelyn Preston. It was evident that his girls were his deepest love. His head would swell with pride when he spoke of the two. They will surely miss out on this man who would have given the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He was a man of few words with a great sense of humor, who often spoke quietly but always with words of wisdom. A man who worked hard but thoroughly enjoyed every minute with his girls. JW listened without judgment and always stood by to help.
We are left with our memories, his beloved family and his many friends throughout the west. Memories of being his passenger while riding through Yellowstone on his motorcycle or laughing to tears while playing card games. Of his love, his humor, and his wit.
JW is survived by his wife, Kaylee Engelbert; daughters Ivy and Evelyn Engelbert; mother Leveda Rhodes; sister Kacey Raines (Jared), nephew Hayden and niece Adelaide; sister Brooklyn Quaempts (Aaron), nephew Abner and niece Adah; and stepdad John M O’Brien.
JW was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Engelbert.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Plaza Bar in Three Forks.