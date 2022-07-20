KENNETH L. ‘KEN’ LEWIS
Kenneth L. “Ken” Lewis passed away on July 18, 2022. Ken was born in Bozeman, Mont., on June 1, 1933, to Evan and Helen Lewis. He was the oldest of three boys (Ron and Evan) who grew up splitting their time at their second home, which was a family cabin in the Gallatin National Forest by Greek Creek Campground. There they spent time honing their fly-fishing skills. Over five generations have enjoyed the family cabin.
He attended Holy Rosary Grade and High School, where at 5’9’’ tall he was the starting center of the basketball team. He was famous for his ability to score on opponents with either his right- or left-hand hook. During his time on the team, he earned the nickname “Speedy,” which for everyone that knew him, he was no track star. Ken later in life used that hook shot to win several games of Horse.
When he was 18, he met the love of his life, Carolyn (Baker), whom he has been married to for over 65 years. Ken and Carolyn lived in Bozeman and Belgrade, he and Carolyn had seven children together, Linda (Duncan), Michele, Michael (Dave), Kurt (Lonnie), Kenlynn (Mark), Martin (Beth), and Victoria (Chris). They are blessed with 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Ken was an avid fly-fisherman, loved bowling and was a sneaky good horseshoe player. He loved anything Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and Montana State University Bobcats. He grumbled anytime one of his teams lost, which unfortunately was more often than he preferred.
Ken and Carolyn always found a way to get by, even if it meant doing two or three side jobs. Ken retired as the Postmaster in Belgrade after 35 years with the United States Postal Service. In addition, he served in the Montana Army National Guard for over 30 years, where he retired as Command Sergeant Major.
His favorite color was yellow. He was excited when he bought a brand-new yellow Mercury station wagon. Unfortunately, the same luck that Ken had with boating or snowmobiling, better known as Murphy’s Law, the yellow station-wagon was an omen and spent more time in the shop and turned out to be a true lemon. Ken lived with the philosophy that if it were going to go wrong, it would and it did!
Ken was a kind gentleman who always had time to listen to those in time of need and spent many hours leaning over the fence post with a beer helping someone. As his children, you quickly learned that as the Postmaster, he was one of the few people who knew the physical address of everyone, and the Sheriff often stopped by looking for someone at dinner time.
Ken had a servant’s heart. He was active in the Knights of Columbus (Catholic Fraternal Organization), Lions Club, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #463, the American Legion, Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, and the United Commercial Travelers (fraternal benefit society). In addition, Ken coached various baseball and softball teams, where he eventually served as an umpire.
Ken is survived by his wife Carolyn, and all his children, their spouses and children, which are too many to list here, his two brothers Ron (Jan) and Evan (Helen). He was predeceased by his parents, various aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.
A Vigil will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Parish on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 12 p.m., immediately followed by a Military Graveside Service at Sunset Hills Cemetery, followed by lunch at Holy Rosary Parish.
