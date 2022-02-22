Nelson

Lani Corrine Nelson 81, of Livingston, died at Livingston HealthCare Hospital, in the presence of family, on the evening of Feb. 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held later this summer at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, Mont.

Born and raised in Canton, Ill., she moved to Montana and married Rudolf W. Nelson in 1967. Corrine received her RN degree at Montana State University and was employed as a registered nurse in Bozeman and in Helena.

Many will remember Corrine for her passion with gardening throughout her life, becoming a Master gardener late in life. Corrine will be remembered for her faith and her devotion to caring for others.

She is survived by five sons, Chuck, Jeff, and John (Livingston, Mont.), Bob (Olney, Md.), and Greg (Whitefish, Mont.). She was a great-grandmother of five and grandmother of 10. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy, and her parents Ira and Carrie Brown of Canton, Ill.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org in Corrine’s name. www.Franzen-Davis.com

Tags

Recommended for you