...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Until 900 AM MST Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop below -20F after midnight. The
forecast low is expected to be -30F.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Lani Corrine Nelson 81, of Livingston, died at Livingston HealthCare Hospital, in the presence of family, on the evening of Feb. 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held later this summer at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, Mont.
Born and raised in Canton, Ill., she moved to Montana and married Rudolf W. Nelson in 1967. Corrine received her RN degree at Montana State University and was employed as a registered nurse in Bozeman and in Helena.
Many will remember Corrine for her passion with gardening throughout her life, becoming a Master gardener late in life. Corrine will be remembered for her faith and her devotion to caring for others.
She is survived by five sons, Chuck, Jeff, and John (Livingston, Mont.), Bob (Olney, Md.), and Greg (Whitefish, Mont.). She was a great-grandmother of five and grandmother of 10. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy, and her parents Ira and Carrie Brown of Canton, Ill.