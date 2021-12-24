Lois Miller, 82, longtime resident of Belgrade, Mont., passed away Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021. She was born Sept 2, 1939, in Virginia City, Mont., to Roy and Gladys Daems. She joined one older sister Merrilyn. Lois lived at Varney, Mont., and attended school in Ennis, where she graduated in 1957. She served as a Girls State Delegate as a junior in 1956 and was active in Band, Choir, and Pep Club all four years of high school, and was editor of The Mustang Annual her senior year. After high school she attended Western Montana College and earned her elementary teaching degree from 1957-59.
While enrolled at WMC, Lois met the love of her life, Guy Miller of Willow Creek, when he returned home from the Navy in 1957. Guy and Lois were married in Ennis, Mont., on June 11, 1959, and lived in Willow Creek and Three Forks. Lois taught first and second grade at Willow Creek School from 1960-63. They moved to Livingston in 1966, and then to Belgrade in 1972, where they lived happily and raised their family until moving to Fort Benton in 2020.
During their time in Belgrade, Lois worked as a teacher's aide, as well as volunteering as Belgrade Little League secretary, Little League president, and official "rock-picker" on several fields that Guy and Lois were a part of building.
Lois loved to give her time in service to others, and also volunteered at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Gift Shop and Belgrade Habitat for Humanity Re-Store. In 2014, Lois was honored with the Gallatin Valley Habitat for Humanity Outstanding Volunteer Award for her more than 1,277 hours of volunteer time given. Lois was active in Rainbow Girls as a member of the Grand Cross of Colors, and a Past Worthy Advisor while in school in Ennis, as well as a Past Matron of Belgrade Order of Eastern Star.
Guy and Lois had two sons, Daniel Guy in 1963 and David Glenn in 1966.
Guy and Lois loved to dance and went to many dances together in Ennis, Three Forks, and Willow Creek throughout the years. Lois loved to cook and bake, and especially make Christmas candies and fudge. She was a lover of music, and a self-taught piano player. She also loved to knit, crochet, sew, and cross-stitch, and often made personalized tea towels, afghans, and baby quilts as gifts for her friends and family.
Lois loved her family the most, and raised her sons to be strong, solid, caring individuals like she was. Her greatest love was still her husband Guy, as the two of them were nearly inseparable and did everything together, including fly-fishing the Madison, traveling to the NFR in Vegas, and going to their granddaughters’ sporting events to see them compete.
Lois and Guy spent 62 years of wedded bliss together before Guy passed in October of this same year. Lois is survived by her sons Dan (Dawn) of Belt and David of Havre, and her granddaughters Kaylee (Mark) Wetstein of Pocatello and Megan Miller of Belt. Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at The Bridge Church in Belgrade. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reach, INC in Bozeman or Eagle Mount of Bozeman. There will be an additional time for fellowship immediately after services at the Masonic Hall in Belgrade.