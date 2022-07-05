Marian Lorraine Randall Todd passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the early hours of the morning. She had recently celebrated her 84th birthday and spent the following days surrounded by her loved ones. This included her husband Gene Todd, her three daughters, Valerie (Eric) and Julie Todd (Mike), and Lisa Herrygers. She was also with her grandkids: Rashelle (Steven), Kallie, Sam, Georgia, and great-grandson Jax.
She was born June 16, 1938, to Hazel Clark and Don Randall in Bozeman, Mont. It was in the Gallatin Valley she spent most of her life. She was a cheerleader and graduated from Belgrade High, Class of ‘56. Gene Todd and she were married in 1965 and together for 57 years. Marian was a full-time mother, packing the kids’ lunches, taking them to school, throwing great birthday parties and holiday get-togethers. Years later, she transitioned into the role of grandmother, and never said “no” to the grandkids.
Marian occupied her time with a multitude of things, as an election judge for many years, 4-H leader, and bowling. Gardening and flowers were her favorite, and she filled her home with their color. Her cats were her closest companions, and she loved them like family. Marian also served in Springhill Presbyterian Church as an Elder, and was instrumental in the re-opening of the church.
She is now with her Savior Jesus Christ, her parents Hazel Clark and Don Randall, and her granddaughter Marin Parker.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at Springhill Presbyterian Church -Legacy Site. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Springhill Presbyterian Church.