MARY SUE (MATZINGER) FULBRIGHT
Mary Sue (Matzinger) Fulbright left the care of her loving family, son Phil Fulbright (Sam), daughter Lynn West (Jeff), son Robert Fulbright (Kim), son Donald Fulbright (Karleen), nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Pam Stout, brother Tim Matzinger (Paula), brother Dennis Matzinger (Dee), brother Mark Matzinger (Eileen), and LOTS of extended family on July 13 to join a great celebration in heaven with her other family members: husband Lyle, son Dean, her parents Peg and Rudy Matzinger, her grandparents Faye and Pete Hoven, Patsy, Dean, and LOADS of other folks who are so excited to see her again. Mary Sue was always so friendly and interested in everyone’s comings and goings.
Mary Sue was born in Lewistown, Mont., on Dec. 12, 1938, and lived in Hobson, where she attended school and participated in cheerleading, was editor of the annual, worked on the paper staff, was in a few plays, took swimming lessons on the Judith River, and was involved in 4-H where she took part in cooking, landscaping, and showed sheep (don’t forget the Madonna and Squawky story). She contracted polio when she was 13 and spent four months in the hospital in Great Falls. When she was in eighth grade, the family moved to a ranch south of Hobson. Her freshman year she met the love of her life, Lyle Fulbright, at a 4-H meeting, courted, and got married Sept. 16, 1957. They honeymooned with a deer head in the back seat that Lyle had picked up in Livingston. They soon had their five children (Lyle Dean died as an infant) and settled down in the Bozeman and Belgrade area.
Mary Sue enjoyed her many occupations. The summer of 1957 she worked at Granite Park Chalet in Glacier Park, she helped with receptions and cleaning for the priests at Holy Rosary Church, worked at Jays and Robins Hallmark, MSU’s Salad Department as a supervisor, Dahl’s Funeral Home, greeted at Wendy’s, was a substitute medical currier, and sold tickets for the Belgrade High Theatre.
Mary Sue has been an avid MSU Bobcat fan, Dallas Cowboy fan, loved Nascar, was part of Valley of Flowers and Holy Rosary Catholic Church, loved camping, traveling, and visiting with family and friends.
A special thank you to the staff at Madison Valley Manor in Ennis for filling her last days with kindness and love.
She will be greatly missed, but we know she is now without pain and enjoying catching up with so many in heaven.
All are welcome to help celebrate Mary Sue’s life with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil at 7 p.m. on July 20 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service (livestreamed at https://youtu.be/QinLHBsp_6w). A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on July 21, at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish (live streamed at holyrosarybozeman.org).
Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.