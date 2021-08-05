Brant Gilbert and his son Harley flew to Nashville to pose for the cover art of the newest album by their friend and country-rock star Derek Randall. A video tribute by Randall will play at a memorial for Brant at the Center Ice Cafe on Aug. 16.
A memorial for Belgrade businessman Brant Gilbert, 49, who died April 23, will be held Aug. 16 at his family’s Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade.
“We weren’t able to do this at the time,” said his wife Rhonda Gilbert. Now, it’s been four months and we want everyone to know this is a celebration of Brant’s life, not a funeral.”
The celebration starts at 10 a.m. It will be a hybrid family-style buffet and potluck, “if anyone wants to bring a dish,” Rhonda added. It’s a combination celebration of Brant’s life and a fund-raiser for the cafe itself.
A YouTube slide show of Brant’s life, made by his friend and country rock star Derek Randall, will play at the cafe that morning.
Just before he died, Brant and his son Harley flew to Nashville to be in a video Randall’s band produced; they are featured on the video’s cover art.
“We want Brant’s friends, family, co-workers, acquaintances, everybody to come and tell us their Brant stories,” Rhonda said. “Come. Sit. Tell stories about him. We want to meet you.’
Randall and Rhonda Gilbert had planned to host a concert Aug. 13 and 14 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, but that has been cancelled, she told the Belgrade News.
“It’ll be rescheduled for next year, but we don’t know when,” she said.
“He had a thing, that each person needs to take care of each person,” Rhonda elaborated. “You never know when you’ll need it reciprocated. You can change one life by doing something for someone. Even a smile pays it forward. It’s what God wants from us.
“There’s so much anger in the world. we’re all brothers and sisters in the end.”
Brant was born May 16, 1971, in Miles City, the descendant of a few generations of Montanans who landed between there and Wolf Point. He and Rhonda had owned the Center Ice Cafe for almost six years, in addition to Bubby’s Burger Barn across from Cenex.
Brant has been cremated and “called home to the Halls of Vahalla,” his obituary said, in honor of his decades-long following of the Norse Folketro, or Norse religion considered to be the contemporary descendant of historical Norse paganism.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.