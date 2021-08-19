On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, Myles Erick Pearson, loving son, brother, husband, and father of two, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46.
Myles was born in 1975 in Manassas, Va., to George and Nancy (Gee) Pearson. His dad being a railroad engineer brought the family to several locations, but most notably Myles spent his young childhood years in Duluth, Minn., and moved to Troy, Mich., when he was 10. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., in 1998.
After completing his degree, he worked a summer in Yellowstone National Park. He fell in love with the area and moved to Bozeman. Myles worked at a handful of places including Hastings, Youth Dynamics, and Rosauers before really settling into his career at Big Sky Western Bank, now First Security Bank. In 2010, he married Jennifer and they have two children, Maverick and Finley.
Myles had a passion for people and loved and cared deeply. He made friends wherever he went and held on to several deep friendships, which he considered family, throughout his life. He loved to golf, and saying he was an avid sports fan would be an understatement. He was a fan of all Michigan sports, especially the Detroit Lions. He was incredibly intelligent and had a deep love of trivia that could rival any Jeopardy contestant. His most proud accomplishment was his children. He was a loving father and husband and would talk about his children with anyone who would listen.
Keep on hitting ‘em straight “610 mofo,” “Tall Guy”, “Myles City”, “Anchor” or “Just Myles” – till we meet again. In a world of giving knuckles, remember “Men shake hands.”
Myles was preceded in death by his father, George. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, his two children Maverick (13) and Finley (8), his mother Nancy, his brothers George and Greg (Michelle), his mother-in law Dorothy (Paul), his sister-in-law Cynthia (Kevin), his niece Alexa and nephew Hudson, his aunts Corky, Katie, and Sylvia, his uncles John (Linda) and Tom (Debbie).
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd., Bozeman, Mont., at 1:30 p.m. – livestreaming at https://youtu.be/OCr08MgA_TQ. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. at the Gallatin River Hideaway,135 Hideaway Drive, Bozeman, Mont..
In lieu of flowers the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the children’s education fund at First Security Bank.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.