SHEWEY – A Memorial Service for Charles “Chuck” Shewey will be Fri, Sept 9, 10 A.M. at St. James Episcopal Church Canterbury Park. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the service live, please visit dokkennelson.com.

WINKLER – A Visitation for Anna Maria Winkler will be Fri, Sept 9, 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Mass will be Sat, Sept 10, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

