LaRue

Bruce LaRue, 72, of Bozeman left his earthly home on September 14, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1950 to parents, Harold and Edna May and his younger years were spent on the family farm.

Bruce attended school in Belgrade and Bozeman and graduated from MSU with a degree in sociology. He worked for Montana Fish and Game and started his career as a deputy sheriff for Gallatin County in 1974.

Recommended for you