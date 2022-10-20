THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
Errol Huckstep, a longtime resident of Clarkston, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 71. Errol spent most of his career as a drywall contractor and owned his own business, Renegade Drywall. In his spare time, he could be found in his workshop building any number of things. Errol was a master at building all things wood. If he could envision it, he could build it. He loved watching the Raiders play football, riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and floating the river. He also liked Coors beer.
Errol is preceded in death by his wife, Denise Carlson Huckstep. He is survived by his children, Trisha (CA), and Shaun (AK); granddaughter, Jordan (CA); and great-granddaughter, Dina (CA).
A celebration of life will be held Spring/Summer 2023. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.