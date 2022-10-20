Huckstep

Errol Huckstep

Errol Huckstep, a longtime resident of Clarkston, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 71. Errol spent most of his career as a drywall contractor and owned his own business, Renegade Drywall. In his spare time, he could be found in his workshop building any number of things. Errol was a master at building all things wood. If he could envision it, he could build it. He loved watching the Raiders play football, riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and floating the river. He also liked Coors beer.

