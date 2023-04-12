Gary France

Gary France

Gary France, 84, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home in Belgrade following a valiant battle against cancer. Gary was born on December 24, 1938, in Casper, WY to George and Francis France. The family moved to Bozeman, MT in 1945, first living in Moffit Canyon, and then Pony with Gary graduating from high school in Harrison, MT. He married the love of his life Grace Tschache France on July 26, 1964, in Evergreen, CO.

