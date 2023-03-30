Jessie Todd

Jessie May Todd, 89, formally of Three Forks, died at Highgate Senior Living Center in Bozeman on March 26th.

She was born Sept. 6, 1933, at the family ranch near Whitehall, the daughter of Goodlet and Lulla Rogers. She attended grades 1-5 in Whitehall. The family moved to the Summit Valley between Cardwell and Harrison, where she graduated from the 8th grade at Cardwell School. In 1951, she graduated from Whitehall High School. During the summers and many weekends, she worked at the Harry Shaw Ranch in Cardwell.

