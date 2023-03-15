Joan Benusa

Joan Mary Benusa, 90, of Manhattan, MT, passed away March 7, 2023, at Parkhaven Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for the past 6 years.

Joan was born to John Egnatius and Mary (Filip) Witucki at home in Bowlus, MN, on February 20th, 1933, during a severe Minnesota blizzard.

