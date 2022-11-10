Kelly Wild

Kelly Dean Wild, 64, of Belgrade, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 2, surrounded by his children and loved ones.

Kelly was born on April 25th, 1958, in Langdon, N.D. to Frances and John Wild. Kelly was the third born out of seven siblings. He grew up in North Dakota and moved to Montana in the early 70s. Once in Montana, he fell in love with the state, and never left. He would later follow in his parent’s footsteps and have seven children of his own.

