Marion Crabtree
Marion Crabtree passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 19, in Belgrade, Montana.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&
Marion Crabtree
Marion Crabtree passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 19, in Belgrade, Montana.
Marion was born on February 12, 1943, in Harlowton, Montana, to John and Ida-Belle Pedersen. She attended school in Harlowton where she met the love of her life, Del Crabtree. They were married on June 3, 1962, and together raised two wonderful children. They moved to Bozeman in 1962, and in 1974 made the transition to Belgrade.
In high school, Marion worked as a waitress, but is most known for being a very loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother whose life was the center of her family’s world.
Marion was very active in her community. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, traveling, exploring with Del, and attending family gatherings and school functions. She was very supportive of her grandkids and their activities, and attended many school art functions, drama performances, sporting games, and more.
Marion is preceded in death by her sister, Betty; brothers, John, Thomas, and Robert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Del; son, Dennis Crabtree; daughter, Brenda (Todd) Flikkema; as well as seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service followed by a reception. A Graveside Service will be held later this summer at Buffalo-Straw Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Marion’s honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.