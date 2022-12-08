Martha Wright Suter passed away on Nov. 25, 2022, after a brief decline in health, in San Antonio, Texas. She was 96.
Martha was born in her parents’ home outside Bozeman, Montana, in 1926; their first child. She attended the Springhill one-room elementary school house until moving into Bozeman to attend high school. Upon graduating from Montana State College she was awarded the honor of five year speaker to return in five years and address that graduating class. She attended her 70th college reunion there in 2017. At college she belonged to the AOPi sorority and remained as an active alum.
She taught school in Fairfield, Montana, for one year, and then moved to Ithaca, New York, where she received a masters degree from Cornell and met Robert (Bob) Suter. Martha and Bob were married for 66 years until his death in 2017. Martha and Bob lived in West Lafayette, Indiana, for 40 years before retiring to San Antonio in 1993. In Indiana, Martha was self-employed as a residential designer, where she was responsible for the design of over 500 new or remodeled homes in the surrounding area. In her spare time she was an avid seamstress.
Surviving family members include daughter Teresa Bowers of Arlington, Massachusetts, son Thad Suter of Boerne, Texas, grandchildren Elise and Louis Bowers of Massachusetts, brother Bill Wright of Bozeman, Montana, and several loved nieces and nephews.
If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the San Antonio Humane Society or a charity of your choice.