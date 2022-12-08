Martha Wright Suter passed away on Nov. 25, 2022, after a brief decline in health, in San Antonio, Texas. She was 96.

Martha was born in her parents’ home outside Bozeman, Montana, in 1926; their first child. She attended the Springhill one-room elementary school house until moving into Bozeman to attend high school. Upon graduating from Montana State College she was awarded the honor of five year speaker to return in five years and address that graduating class. She attended her 70th college reunion there in 2017. At college she belonged to the AOPi sorority and remained as an active alum.

Tags

Recommended for you