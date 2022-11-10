Matthew Coughlin

Matthew George Coughlin, 47, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 at home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. At his side was his wife, Amy.

Matt was born on Nov. 10, 1974 to Peter and Barbara Coughlin in a small seaside town on the Jersey Shore. While growing up, he enjoyed the ocean, found a love for skiing, and always said that helping his father restore a century old Victorian house was some of the greatest times of his life. As he honed his skills on the house, he began to realize that he wanted to create with his hands and in 1993 came to Montana State University from which he graduated with a degree in sculpture and graphic design. Montana’s people and outdoor activities captured his heart and for nearly 30 years he enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, camping, hiking, and crystal hunting.

