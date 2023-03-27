On March 19, 2023, dad rode off into the sunset.
Michael Ronald (Ron) Rassley was born on November 28, 1936, in Bozeman, MT to Michael J and Isabella R (Ham) Rassley. He died in his hometown of Bozeman at the age of 86.
He grew up in the Bridger Canyon and Bozeman area and graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Army and served from June 1955 to June 1958 as a mechanic. He married Ruth Becker from Wilsall, MT on June 12, 1956, while stationed in Schwetzingen, Germany. They had five children and raised them in the Belgrade area.
Dad worked at Yellowstone Pine Mill for about 10 years where he ran the drying kiln. Then he worked for Gallatin County as a heavy equipment operator, most of those years operating a road grader north of Belgrade, retiring in 1999 after 30 years.
His passion was horses. He loved to break, ride, pack, and drive them. He also spent many years riding horses, elk hunting, and camping in the Spanish Peaks area of the Gallatin Range.
He was a founding member of the Gallatin Valley chapter of the Back Country Horsemen. He served as President in 1987, 1988, and 1998. Ron will be remembered for sharing and teaching horsemanship and driving skills to others.
Dad was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ten Mile Drivers, and volunteered for the Bozeman Senior Center Meals on Wheels.
Dad enjoyed reloading, and leatherworking where he made belts, wallets, purses, and even a clock face for family. He drove wagons in parades, including the Belgrade Fall Festival where he won the overall prize in the Montana Centennial Parade in 1989.
After retiring, he and his friend Kay took many horse-riding trips to Utah and Arizona. They also enjoyed watching the MSU Women’s Basketball Team.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jimmy, and grandson Patrick J Rassley.
Dad will be missed by his five children, Connie (Daren) Brown, Bonnie Rassley, Vonnie Rassley, Lonnie (Kurt) Lewis, and Michael (Tracy) Rassley; grandchildren, Sunshine, Trevor, A.J., Corey, Morgan, Mariah, Shelby, Jennifer, and Jerome; and eight great grandchildren.
Dad, ‘Papa’, will be greatly missed!
The family had a private viewing, and a celebration of Ron’s life will be held this summer.
