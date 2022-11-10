The matriarch of the pioneer Irish Toohey family passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022. Patricia was born in Bozeman, Montana, on February 17, 1935, to William Thomas Toohey and Elsie Marie (Figgins) Toohey. She joined brothers Jack and Jim. She graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1953, where she was active in all musical and school events, including four years of cheerleading and 12 years of classical piano studies. This led to her many years of piano playing for church services and weddings. Growing up on a ranch naturally involved her in farming chores, especially at harvest time.
After high school graduation, she worked at the Baxter Hotel coffee shop. That summer Pat met Jim Monger at the county fair. This was the beginning of a 68 year love affair. Pat attended Western Montana College for one year. The fall of 1954 they eloped. They then moved back to Bozeman where Jim completed his education at MSU. Pat received her PHT (Putting Hubby Through) from MSU President Renne. During that time, two children, Debra and Douglas, joined the family. The family lived in Helena from 1959 until 1971 during which time five additional children were born: Stanley, Colleen, Gregg, Scott and Nancy.
Pat was involved in many organizations especially those her children were involved in. She blessed the family using her many talents of sewing, knitting, cooking, canning, ceramics, and cake decorating, all of which were done to perfection. Family traditions were very important to her. She decorated her home for every holiday providing a welcoming place for her family and others to gather. Her home was always open to anyone needing a meal or a place to stay. She instilled her faith and kindness through her calm demeanor and actions. She was our family’s rock!
In 1971, the family moved to Belgrade where she continued being involved in many organizations and children’s activities. She was the payroll clerk for Belgrade Schools for 13 years. They then moved to Southern California where she worked as a payroll specialist until retirement. During their time in California, they enjoyed many musical and sporting events.
Upon retirement she and Jim moved back to the Gallatin Valley to be closer to family. Here she kept active volunteering for the Road to Recovery scheduling rides for cancer patients. She continued her creativeness by crocheting and sewing for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Through the years, they were fortunate to travel to several states and other countries.
Pat is survived by her husband Jim; children, Debbie (Mike) Bonander, Doug (Martha Williams), Stan (Linda), Colleen, Gregg (Jennifer), Scott (Kerri) and Nancy (Dale) Flikkema; as well as 17 (happens to be her lucky number) grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Parkhaven Reflections for their love and care of Pat. A memorial service for Pat will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, at noon, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd., Bozeman. A reception will follow the service.
To the best wife and mom in the world, thank you for everything! Rest In Peace, “IRISH MA”. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com