Patricia Monger

The matriarch of the pioneer Irish Toohey family passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022. Patricia was born in Bozeman, Montana, on February 17, 1935, to William Thomas Toohey and Elsie Marie (Figgins) Toohey. She joined brothers Jack and Jim. She graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1953, where she was active in all musical and school events, including four years of cheerleading and 12 years of classical piano studies. This led to her many years of piano playing for church services and weddings. Growing up on a ranch naturally involved her in farming chores, especially at harvest time.

After high school graduation, she worked at the Baxter Hotel coffee shop. That summer Pat met Jim Monger at the county fair. This was the beginning of a 68 year love affair. Pat attended Western Montana College for one year. The fall of 1954 they eloped. They then moved back to Bozeman where Jim completed his education at MSU. Pat received her PHT (Putting Hubby Through) from MSU President Renne. During that time, two children, Debra and Douglas, joined the family. The family lived in Helena from 1959 until 1971 during which time five additional children were born: Stanley, Colleen, Gregg, Scott and Nancy.

