Romina Annette Robinson (Trujillo) was born on May 9, 1953 in Las Animas Colorado. Weighing in at 3 pounds 14 ounces, her grandfather, Bernardino Alvarez (Awalito), always said “be careful — she was born before her time”. She was raised by her grandparents and mother.
She earned an AA degree from Otero Junior College and is listed in “Who’s Who in Junior Colleges” publication. Later she attended MSU and graduated with a BS in Nursing. She worked at the Gallatin Rest Home and found it a privilege to care for the elderly. Romina was a patrol leader for Belgrade Boy Scouts of America pack 649 for several years.
On August 25, 1973. Romina married Robert Alan Robinson from Iowa. She always said “God picked him for her”. They were four months short of their 50th anniversary at the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her mother (Virginia Alvarez) and her brother (Joseph Trujillo).
Survivors include Robert (husband), sons: Toby (Kelli), Jamie (Smee), three granddaughters (Lexi, Kynzey and Khloey) and her sister Bernie Alvarez.
Romina battled auto-immune diseases later in life, and through it all she had an unwavering faith and trust in Jesus. Regardless of her condition, when asked how she was doing, her response was always,“Fine, how bout you?”. Her motto was “I will praise him in my storm”.
Messages for Romina
Toby — “I sure hope heaven allows Journey and Michael Jackson music up there.”
Jamie — “Luv the mama to Jupiter and back...patiently awaiting those 100 angels.
Robert —”Robinson, you’re asking for it!” Her response when I teased her.”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 7th at 3:30 PM at the Belgrade Church of Christ, 909 Nevada St.