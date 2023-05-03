Romina Annette Robinson (Trujillo)

Romina Annette Robinson (Trujillo)

Romina Annette Robinson (Trujillo)

Romina Annette Robinson (Trujillo) was born on May 9, 1953 in Las Animas Colorado. Weighing in at 3 pounds 14 ounces, her grandfather, Bernardino Alvarez (Awalito), always said “be careful — she was born before her time”. She was raised by her grandparents and mother.

Tags

Recommended for you