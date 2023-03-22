Sharon Ridgway McIlhattan

On March 19th, 2023 at age 78, Sharon Ridgway McIlhattan (Sherry) passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She suffered an 8-year battle with cancer and is now in paradise.

Sherry was born to Charles and Doris Ridgway on May 15, 1944 near Sheridan, WY. Her family moved to a ranch near Belfry, MT before she turned six years old. Many happy years were spent exploring the nearly 30,000-acre ranch in cattle drives and on horseback. In the 1960’s, the family moved to a ranch near Livingston, MT where she graduated from high school with honors and enrolled in MSU and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business with an Accounting emphasis. Sherry joined her beloved Chi Omega sorority and gained many lifelong friends during her time on campus.

