Wesley Burns

Obituary for Wesley Burns

Wesley Burns was his family’s protector, provider, and teacher, one of the most reliable people his family and neighbors knew. He was born in Bozeman, Montana on a brutally frigid day in February 1932. He was raised on a ranch in Sedan, Montana, which he continued to own and take pride in until his sudden passing at the age of 90 on the morning of October 29, 2022.

