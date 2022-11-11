Wesley Burns

Wesley Burns was his family’s protector, provider, and teacher, one of the most reliable people his family and neighbors knew. He was born in Bozeman, Montana on a brutally frigid day in February 1932. He was raised on a ranch in Sedan, Montana, which he continued to own and take pride in until his sudden passing at the age of 90 on the morning of October 29, 2022.

Wes’s father passed away when he was two making his upbringing harsh in many ways. He spent his childhood in the mountains and worked on ranches through grade school and high school. He harvested his first elk at age 9, and then nearly every year after until age 85.

