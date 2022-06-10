...The National Weather Service in Great Falls MT has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Montana...
Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway affecting Gallatin
County.
Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County.
.A combination of moderate to heavy rainfall and snowmelt will cause
rises on the Gallatin River late this weekend and early next week.
The cold and fast flowing water could pose life threatening danger
to those in and near the water.
For the Gallatin River...including DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway, Logan...
flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Gallatin River at Logan.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 8.8 feet, Water may be on small bridges and around
railroad bridge footing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
On June 2, 2022, Paul joined Jesus in heaven after he fought the hardest battle with heart failure in Seattle, Wash., at age 60.
Paul Anthony Burkardt was born in Landstuhl, Germany, on Feb. 20, 1962, to Joan Vetter and Edward Burkardt. He was the fifth of six children. The family spent its younger years moving from city to city as Ed was in the military, but ended up in Pittsburgh, Pa., where Paul called home.
He moved to Montana in 1980. He spent time going to MSU, working, fishing and hunting. He decided to go to the police academy and became a police officer for the city of Belgrade. He welcomed his first daughter Shelby in 1992 and was elated to be a dad.
He met his soulmate Dorothy in September 1994. They began dating and after a year they married on Sept. 9, 1995. They blended their family with his daughter Shelby and Dorothy's daughter Jaycie, which then made him a father of two little 3-year-old girls.
In July 1998 Dorothy and Paul welcomed their third daughter, Ashley, into the world.
After working for 10 years as a police officer, he decided to change careers and started working for Belgrade Public Works. Working his way up, he ended up being the superintendent of Public Works for 20 years.
Paul had a passion for hunting, restoring old cars, playing yard games, working outside, and traveling with his wife to Mexico every year. Paul was truly happiest with Dorothy on a beach, with his toes in the sand. His work ethic for everything from his job to flipping houses was something all friends and family admired.
Paul was always laughing, cracking jokes. His sense of humor was evident until the very end. This is something Dorothy loved most about Paul.
Paul is preceded in death by his dad Ed, mother Joan and sister Anne. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughters Shelby, Jaycie (Zach) and Ashley, as well as his brothers Ed (Pam), Fred (Karen), John, and sister Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Paul will be missed by many but forgotten by none.
Open house service will be held on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Belgrade Holiday Inn, 309 W. Madison Ave., Belgrade. Donations in his memory can be sent to Transplant House of Seattle, Wash., at https://www.transplanthouse.org/donate