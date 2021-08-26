RENE JASON ANDERSEN
Rene Jason Andersen, 56, died peacefully of natural causes after a long battle with kidney failure, at his home in Belgrade, Mont., on Aug. 19, 2021. Rene was born in Great Falls, Mont., on July 1, 1965, to Don and Alverta Andersen.
Rene spent his childhood in Stanford, Mont., where he was baptized in the Presbyterian faith. While attending Stanford School he participated in the school choir, graduating with the class of ’83 as an honor student and attending Boys State. Growing up, Rene enjoyed horses and competing with the swim team. As an avid reader from a young age, Rene was always a seeker of knowledge. He learned to shoot on the family pool table and continued to play competitively through his adulthood, making many lifelong friends along the way. Never one to sit still for too long, Rene was always ready to try something new. Growing up, Rene mowed lawns and had a paper route. His strong work ethic paved his way to becoming a master of many trades. As a young adult, Rene even spent time as a Montana State House Page. He was an avid sports fan and loved spectating, especially rodeo and football, and could often be found watching games with friends.
In 1989, Rene met the love of his life. Rene and Kristine began dating in January of 1990 and were married July 2, 1992. Not only did Rene gain a partner in life but also a son, Nathan Scott, whom he loved with his whole heart and beyond. The Andersen family was blessed with a daughter, Meghan Marie, in December of 1992 and later another daughter, Kari-Ann, in January of 2001. In February of 2016 Rene proudly became “Papa” to Nissi Marie, who was instantly the apple of his eye.
Liked by many and loved by most, “Mr. Andersen” never met a stranger.
Rene is survived by his wife Kristine, son Nathan Waldon, daughter Meghan and son-in-law Kelby Thompson and granddaughter Nissi, and daughter Kari-Ann; his parents Donald and Alverta; sister Kim Wells and nephews Tyler and Carter; brother Scott (Summer) Andersen, nephews Gabriel, Jacob and Noah and niece Hannah; brother-in-law Jason (Lisa) Blank, nephew Colter and niece Adison; aunt Carol Gaugler, cousins Johnny (Shawn) and Frank “Buzzy”; aunt Lorraine “Amy” Nelson, cousins Mike (Erin) Cook and Paula (John) Kehoe; as well as extended family and countless friends. Rene was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Karen Blank and father-in-law Andy Blank.
Our family invites you to celebrate his life with us, Saturday Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, Bozeman – live streaming at https://youtu.be/z_b2cI_L3Hw. A reception will follow. Please bring your own chair for the reception.
If desired, donations in Rene’s name can be made to the CM Russell Stampede Club, c/o Matt Newman, Stanford, MT 59479.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.