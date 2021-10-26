Robert James "Bob" Stulc, loving husband and father, went to be with his savior on Oct. 24, 2021, at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 53 years and his three children.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Belgrade, Mont., on Friday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. Viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 and at 9 a.m. on Friday morning at Holy Trinity. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be at Winifred Cemetery in Winifred, Mont., on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.
Bob was born in Lewistown, Mont., on Aug. 18, 1946, to Frank Vincent Stulc, Sr. and Viola Elizabeth (Peterson) Stulc. He was the oldest of 12 children born to Frank and Vi. They raised their first four children on the Stulc Ranch west of Winifred. They relocated to the ranch on the Big Horn River near Basin, Wyo., in 1960. He attended High School in Basin, where he met the love of his life. He actively farmed and worked the family ranch throughout his life.
Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, attending boot camp at Camp Pendleton in California. Bob and Berniece were married on Nov. 23, 1968, at Salem Lutheran Church in Circle, Mont. He served four years in Vietnam.
Bob was a shop foreman for Halliburton Services International. He worked 26 years for the company before retiring. This job took him all over the world. His children remember he saved his roasted peanuts from his many plane rides to share with his children on arriving at the airport.
After his retirement, he invested in his son's family business and provided mechanical skills and know how until shortly before his death.
Faith was important to Bob. He was baptized at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown, Mont., and later was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Worland, Wyo. In recent years he served as an elder and councilmember at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Belgrade, Mont., where he attended Bible study and services.
He was a passionate sports fan of all kinds; the Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche, and Atlanta Braves are just three of his favorite teams. He loved watching his children and grandchildren in their various sporting, school and 4-H events and traveled many, many miles to support them.
Later in life Bob enjoyed gold prospecting with his friends and family as a member of the Headwaters chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. He looked forward to Friday evenings when he could watch Gold Rush, his favorite show. When he was not helping and supporting his children and grandchildren in their pursuits, he headed to the hills for his own Gold adventures.
He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He shared this passion with his family. He was proud to offer support to the Beaver Creek Rendezvous hunt for disabled hunters in Ekalaka, Mont. This is where his bride was born and spent her early years.
Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Kenneth Carter, a nephew, David Ross Besson, and a niece, Stephanie Stulc Brayton.
Bob is survived by his wife Berniece; son Blaine (Dori) Stulc; daughter Robyn (Steve) Arnold; son Blake (Bre) Stulc; five grandchildren, Katherine and Joshua Arnold, Cashlyn Stulc, Andrew (Bailey) Elliott and Trevor Elliott; and three great-grandchildren, Archie, Daisy, and Lola. He also is survived by his 11 brothers and sisters, Linda (Doug) Smith, Debbie Stulc, Betty Stulc, Donna (Leland) Johnson, Richard Stulc, Gary Stulc, Edward Stulc, Ken (Arlene) Stulc, Steve Stulc, Tom Stulc, and Frank (Patty) Stulc. Bob also has many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Bob is deeply loved by many and will be remembered for his unending compassion and generosity for his friends and family.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Relief Fund, 102 N. Weaver, Belgrade, MT 59714, or a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.
The family wishes to thank all his caregivers at Bozeman Deaconess CCU for their compassion and tireless efforts to care for Bob and our family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.