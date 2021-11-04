It is with the heaviest of hearts we share the loss of Thane Morgan. A page in the paper could never properly relay the 16 years we all had with Thane. He was born in Bozeman on the Fourth of July 2005 to Zade and Corrie. He spent his childhood spirited and full of energy. He made fast friends and always was one to charm. As the years went on, he became a skilled mechanic. He was known for being extremely bright and funny. It took a village to raise Thane, and we appreciate everyone that took part. His friends were extremely important to him in Montana, Iowa, and New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandfather Sunny Smith. They were a pair that enjoyed each other very much.
He is survived by his father Zade Morgan and mother Corrie Wood and stepparents Robert Wood, married to Corrie, and Annabel Morgan, married to Zade. He was surrounded by siblings Tylie Wood and Hallie Larsen, Piper and Maeme Morgan, and Trayton and Kierra Wood. His loss will forever be heavy in their hearts. He is also survived by grandparents Steve and Donna Morgan; uncle and aunt Wade and Abby Schock; grandmother Jan Smith; and uncle Brian Smith (Paige); stepgrandparents and family, Barb Wood, Leo Walter Wood, Shawna Wood, Shelly Bogle (Ryan), Doug Schott, RJ Wood (Heather), Hilary Heminway, Alexander Heminway (Brynn), and Jason Newton (Debbie).
We have a special place in our hearts for Bill and Jeanie Bolt for their love, care and kindness of Thane.
He has an endless list of family, stepfamily, cousins, and friends that will remember Thane for the entirety of their lives and will forever feel the loss of a life too short lived. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman. A graveside service for close friends and family will follow at the Morgan cemetery. Everyone is welcome at the Pass Creek Community Center for a gathering following services.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.