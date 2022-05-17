THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
Belgrade Police Department. Kailey Lynn Fischer, a 13 year old
white female, has gone missing. Kailey was last seen around 8:00
a.m. on May 16th and presumed to have left her residence on foot
through an open bedroom window. Kailey has made past suicide
attempts and was recently released from a treatment facility. She
has not taken her anti-depression medication in two days and there
is strong concern for her welfare. Kailey is 5 feet 5 inches tall,
130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen
wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and may have a black
hoodie. If you have any information on Kailey Fischer, please call
the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262 or dial 9 1 1.
Vera Jane Barnett left us to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022, in Manhattan, Gallatin County, Mont. Vera was born May 12, 1928, to Elmer Padgett and Laura (Bourque) Padgett in Vanderburgh County, Evansville, Ind., the fourth of seven children.
Vera worked several jobs after quitting high school at age 16. She met her husband, Joseph David Barnett, in Evansville, when his family moved there from southern Illinois. They were married 64 years before J.D.'s passing in 2018. Two children were born to this union, Jarita Blythe and Ruey Lane. Vera was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in junior high.
The Barnetts made their home in Fairfield, Ill., from December 1959 to June 1971, when a job transfer took them to Glendive, Mont. In September 1975, J.D. and Vera moved back to their farm in Fairfield. Vera began working at Fairfield Memorial Hospital, where she continued her employment until retiring at age 68. They returned to Montana after 24 years in Illinois to be closer to Jarita and Ruey, first living in Glasgow, then Belgrade, and finally in Manhattan.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; and siblings Melvin, Vivian, Arabella, Vernon, and Beverly. She is survived by daughter Jarita Neckels (Howard) of Deer Lodge, Mont.; son Ruey Barnett (Marla) of Belgrade; sister, Mary Rose Hirsch, of Evansville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Sally Snodgrass of Spanish Fort, Ala.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service is being held Thursday, May 12 (Vera’s birthday), in Manhattan. Memorials may be sent to Belgrade Alliance Church, 205 W. Cameron Ave., Belgrade, MT 59714.