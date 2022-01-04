William A. “Bill” Chaney passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2021. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, to Albert (Swede) and Gladys Chaney in Bozeman, Mont. He grew up in the Gallatin Valley and attended the Central Park School through fifth grade, then went to Manhattan Schools, where he graduated.
He married Lois Hester on Jan. 3, 1953. Together they raised three children, Randy, Ron and Sherry. Bill ranched his whole life. He spent many years logging until his kids were able to help on the farm. After that he farmed and ranched with his son, Ron, until he retired. Bill loved to hunt, fish, camp, boat and do just about anything outdoors.
After Lois passed away in 2006, Bill married Margaret Townsend in 2007. They spent many years traveling, camping and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son Ron (Lani) and their children Nicole (Scott) Duffin (Kinlie, Saige, Emmery), Melanie (Bobby) Duffin (Pralie, Sophie, Elias), and Lance (Erika) Chaney (Greyson); daughter Sherry (Terry) Burdett and their children Adam, Nicholas (Devon) (Makiah, Zhane, Kieran), David (Brandy) (Brianna, Skylar, Kaleb, Laya); and his brother, Ken Chaney. He is also survived by Margaret’s two daughters, Sue (Glen) Cox and Sally (Kim) McMurray.
