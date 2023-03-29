...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will likely become wet during the late
morning through late afternoon period, but may become snow-covered
during bursts of heavier snow activity. However, roads will likely
refreeze Thursday evening into the overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Jessie May Todd, 89, formally of Three Forks, died at Highgate Senior Living Center in Bozeman on March 26th.
She was born Sept. 6, 1933, at the family ranch near Whitehall, the daughter of Goodlet and Lulla Rogers. She attended grades 1-5 in Whitehall. The family moved to the Summit Valley between Cardwell and Harrison, where she graduated from the 8th grade at Cardwell School. In 1951, she graduated from Whitehall High School. During the summers and many weekends, she worked at the Harry Shaw Ranch in Cardwell.
Jessie married Tom Todd on June 10, 1951, in Whitehall. They resided in Willow Creek where they lived from 1951-2001, except for one year when they worked at the Harry Shaw Ranch. Tom worked on the ranch, and Jessie cooked for the hired men.
Jessie was a homemaker. She stayed busy with all their children’s activities. She spent many hours sewing clothes, formals and cheer leading outfits. She made quilts for all her children and grandchildren.
In April 1960, the family was baptized and joined the Willow Creek Methodist Church. Jessie was active in Ladies Aid and belonged to the Willow Creek Women’s Club.
Her great love for flowers prompted Tom to build her a greenhouse so she could grow her own. She spent many happy hours planting seeds and nurturing plants through the years. She and Tom always raised a large garden; and after Tom retired, they sold vegetables at the Farmers’ Market in Bozeman and area stores. Jessie received recognition for being a U.S. Weather Observer for 20 years.
Tom and Jessie sold their Willow Creek home of 44 years and built a new home in Three Forks, moving there in Aug., 2001, just after their children had a wonderful celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Sadly and unexpectedly, their son, Gary, died on Oct. 30, 2001.
Jessie belonged to the Three Rivers Senior Center. She enjoyed volunteering at the Three Forks Heritage Museum and the food bank. She was a life member of the Three Forks Area Historical Society.
Jessie is survived by daughters, Paulette (Paul) Love of Custer, WA; Shirley (Scott) Lukkason of Great Falls; Beverly (Kraig) Saltness of Three Forks; daughter-in-law, Jackie Todd of Butte; sister, France Dellinger of Manhattan; brother, Dick Rogers of Deer Lodge; 9 grandchildren, Jason (Leeann) Todd, Jolene (Bryan) Merrick, Theresa (Lloyd) Singson, Cory (Keelie) Duncan, Nicole (Austin) Cronnelly, Kara (Erik) Norwood, Chad (Sara) Lukkason, Todd (Amanda) Lukkason, Kelli (Casey) Waldhauser; 22 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Gary; 3 brothers, Jim, Ken and Chuck; and 2 sisters, Lulla Belle and Betty Jo.
A Memorial service to celebrate Jessie’s life will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 at the K&L Funeral Home in Three Forks and burial to follow at Mount Green Cemetery in Willow Creek, following burial a reception will be held at the Three Forks Methodist Church Annex.
Her family would like to thank all the caregivers at Highgate Senior Living Center and Stillwater Hospice for the loving and compassionate care Jessie received. Memorials can be made to Three Forks Methodist Church, Three Rivers Senior Center, or Headwaters Trail System.