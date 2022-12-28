...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
county, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 1000 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Lowland flooding may occur with water crossing some
localized smaller roads. Water may be on small bridges and around
railroad bridge footing at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 451 PM MST, water levels remain elevated along the
Gallatin River at Logan due to effects from ice jams. The
river level is forecast to remain around 9 feet for the next
several days. This may result in minor flooding at times.
- Ice jams and resulting flooding impacts are unpredictable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
One dead, one in critical condition after Mercedes rollover, ejection crash Christmas morning
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a Christmas morning crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County, Oregon.
Oregon State Police said the single-car wreck Sunday, Dec. 25 occurred in icy conditions just before 7 a.m. near milepost 174 in Morrow County near the Washington border.
According to police, a silver Mercedes E320, driven by Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, of Boardman, was traveling westbound when it left the roadway into the median.
“The vehicle then rolled several times ejecting both occupants. The vehicle came to rest on the eastbound side of the freeway. The operator was deceased at the scene,” OSP said in a statement on the fatal accident.
The Mercedes’ passenger, Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, of Boardman, was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston where his condition was critical, according to police.