When I arrived in Belgrade one year ago this past week, one of my first meetings was with the Belgrade Aquatics Foundation to discuss the possibility of building a pool in Belgrade at one of the parks in the city. It was then I received a crash course in the history of the progress towards a facility of this type and the over 20 years of effort to see it come to pass. Since that meeting a year ago, much progress has occurred.
The splash park is a community destination at Lewis and Clark park during summer. We see kids bused in from communities as far away as Butte to take advantage of this free offering and attraction. This fact highlights that Belgrade’s community is bigger than our city limit.
The draw to our parks and amenities from communities like River Rock, Landmark, and Gallatin Gateway make up the Belgrade family while not being in the city limits. This uniqueness of Belgrade and knowing the draw an aquatics center would create has tasked the city with looking at this request differently. We also know that this community deeply desires to see its parks, sports, and recreation programs improved. I often hear from community members about the desire to have recreation leagues for youth and adult sports, improved fields, and greater access to beautiful trails, parks, and a pool!
If Belgrade were to tackle these requests solely on its city limits, it would be limited to the 12,000 to 13,000 people living in that area. This limitation would burden the system, requiring higher fees for those outside of the Belgrade city limits, but who live in our nearby communities, limiting opportunities to make this a much larger conversation.
Montana has a solution to this problem, it is called a Special District, and this solution is exactly what the City of Belgrade is preparing to ask the voters if they want to create. We propose creating a Special District for parks, trails, and recreation, with the boundaries mirroring the Belgrade High School district.
This District would be overseen by the Parks and Recreation board of the City of Belgrade with additional representation outside the city limits. The District, if passed, would also include a hard limit of a levy assessed to the area. This levy would support the construction of an aquatics center and sustain its maintenance and operations. The levy would also be able to support the Parks, Trails, and recreation of the District area.
At this point, the next question always asked is how much will this cost?
This question is exactly the reason the City Council is looking at putting this special district together. By sharing the costs to all those who would likely use the end product, we can lower the cost to everyone.
As it stands right now we would expect to be able to construct an Aquatics Center, purchase the land, and fund the operations of the District for 50 mills or less. This amount translates to the average homeowner in the district to a cost approximately $150 per year on your property tax bill. We can reduce the levy by creating a Special District that encompasses all our communities. This number is contingent on several factors, including what the community ultimately wants to see and how fast it would like to see us get there.
Where would you build it?
As is becoming a worn-out phrase, “Belgrade is Growing”. With that comes a lack of large contiguous tracts of land in a suitable place for public access. If approved, the District/City would seek to purchase a permanent easement on the remaining 80-plus acres north of its wastewater treatment/public works facility on the intersection of Lagoon Road and Penwell Bridge.
This DNRC property would be the home of the new Parks and Recreation District hub, including first the construction of an Aquatics/Recreation center with enough remaining area to develop into a master-planned park. The current vision is multiple youth and adult sports fields, trails, park equipment, and areas for our pets!
What we need from the public is the answer to the question, “Are we on the right track?”, “How fast do we go?”. What other goals does the community have in the areas of Parks and Recreation?
The City has engaged a firm to help us answer that, but we need your help and feedback. We are hosting two community events — first on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Belgrade Middle School Café and second at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the River Rock HOA/Community Center.
We hope to gather community feedback on the aquatics center’s size and scope and the community’s other desires for a parks, trails, and recreation district for these two events. Please show up, and make your voices heard so we can put this to you, the voters of this district area, in the May 2023 election the way you want it presented.
This proposal is a lot to unpack, so to assist in this we are working with our community partners to hold several information sessions where you can ask questions and get more into the detail of the proposal. You can also visit our city website, where more information will be available as we progress forwardwww.belgrademt.gov