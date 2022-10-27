When I arrived in Belgrade one year ago this past week, one of my first meetings was with the Belgrade Aquatics Foundation to discuss the possibility of building a pool in Belgrade at one of the parks in the city. It was then I received a crash course in the history of the progress towards a facility of this type and the over 20 years of effort to see it come to pass. Since that meeting a year ago, much progress has occurred.

The splash park is a community destination at Lewis and Clark park during summer. We see kids bused in from communities as far away as Butte to take advantage of this free offering and attraction. This fact highlights that Belgrade’s community is bigger than our city limit.

Tags

Recommended for you