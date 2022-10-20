THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
I read the letter submitted by Jim Elliott and must strongly disagree with his accusation against Texas Governor Abbott and Florida Governor DeSantis. I have closely followed their actions and the action taking place at the southern border of the United States. Their actions are not for show.
Democrats choose to be blind to the illegal assault on our country's border. In most countries what the Democrats are allowing would be an aggressive act of war. Yet, those controlling the reins in our nation's capital refuse to take any action.
Yes, President Biden appointed his Vice President the border Czar, who has yet to physically visit the border itself. The two Governors are simply making a point to both the Democrats who choose to unabashedly ignore the situation and the American people of the crisis occurring.
Perhaps Mr. Elliott should take a trip to the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, visit with our border patrol and the hoards of illegal aliens attacking the borders, many known to be criminals carrying firearms and others carrying illegal drugs such as Fentanyl to kill our young citizens.