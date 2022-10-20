THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
Ag producers the right pick for Gallatin Conservation District
As we continue facing growth and changes in our valley, we are fortunate to have three active ag producers willing to remain serving on the board of supervisors to the Gallatin Conservation District. You will have the opportunity to continue the process as our conservation district partners with private landowners to keep our land and water healthy for the next generations.
These three candidates all share deep family history in agriculture, long-term stewardship of our resources, and a passion for conserving the heritage of agriculture in Gallatin County.
A vote for Loren Blanksma, Jason Camp, and Sherwin Leep will ensure over a hundred years of experience producing crops and families in the Gallatin is available for decisions while meeting those challenges our valley faces. I encourage you all to join me in voting for a productive, healthy valley for many generations ahead.