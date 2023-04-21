Some of you may know this, but many do not - the Belgrade Community Coalition began as the Belgrade Youth Forum and was started by Belgrade’s former City Judge, Michele Snowberger. Judge Snowberger had growing concerns about the number of youth in her court, many of them habitual offenders.
When asked why she kept seeing them back in her courtroom, their response was “There’s nothing to do in Belgrade”.
Over the years, a little has changed but not a lot when it concerns things for kids to do. Aside from the skatepark, organized sports, and the River Rock pond, there are still only a few healthy recreational activities for older youth in Belgrade.
And, if they don’t have a driver's license, parent-uber, or take the Streamline Bus, going to Bozeman for activities and entertainment is not a viable option.
This is just one reason why the Belgrade Community Coalition is asking you to vote yes for both the creation of a Parks, Trails, and Recreation district as well as the bond for the Aquatics and Recreation Center. But it’s not the only reason.
Belgrade is now the eighth-largest city in Montana. And that’s just counting the population living inside the city limits. The school district boundaries are much larger and it’s no secret that we are and will continue to grow. No longer can we keep borrowing from our neighbors, it’s time to start investing in OUR OWN community.
Creating a Parks, Trails, and Recreation district will allow Belgrade in the short term to update our current parks and build an Aquatics and Recreation Center.
In the long term, it will enable Belgrade to one day have youth and adult rec leagues, create summer programs for kids, develop more trails and pathways to establish Belgrade as a walkable community, build a couple of dog parks, and more.
The second ballot item is for a $49 million dollar bond to purchase land and build an Aquatics and Recreation Center.
One of the reasons for this price tag, besides the cost of land, is that the City, consultants, committees, and those who have attended community outreach meetings have all agreed that this facility needs to be more than just an outdoor pool in a park that can only be used during our short Montana summers. This facility needs to be designed and built with “use for all” in mind.
No matter if you are in physical therapy and need a therapy pool, are a parent putting your kids or self into swim lessons, are trying to get your diving certificate or need a place to practice a kayak roll, want to hold your 6-year olds birthday at the pool, swim for exercise, take water aerobics, have the grandkids for a week and need to get them out of the house, or are on the swim team and your team needs a place to practice.
These are just some of the ways our whole community could use and benefit from an Aquatics and Recreation Center year-round.
An added bonus is that the benefits of an Aquatics and Recreation Center don’t end at the building. By having facilities where we can host swim meets and sports tournaments, we are inviting others to our town to spend their time and money.
Our lodging, restaurants, grocery stores, shops, and other businesses benefit from the money being spent here which helps create a thriving community supported not just by the residents but by these visitors as well.
We have a unique opportunity before us. And it’s not only before the residents inside the city limits who make up the eighth largest city in Montana, but all of us who live within the school district boundaries and call Belgrade home.
Together we have an opportunity to vote yes and invest in our community.
By now you should have received your ballot in the mail. Please vote and mail it back by April 25 to ensure it’s received on time or drop it off by May 2 at Belgrade City Hall, The Courthouse in Bozeman, or Monforton School.
Let’s continue to make Belgrade BelGREAT!
Tiffany Maierle is executive director of the Belgrade Community Coalition and owner of Merrily Marketing.