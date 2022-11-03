Jennifer Boyer is the type of leader that Gallatin County needs in these times of varied and significant changes.
In the past 25 years, Jennifer has proven her knowledge, expertise and commitment by serving on the Gallatin Co. Planning Board, the Gallatin Co. Consolidated Board of Adjustments and the Gallatin Co. Growth Policy Committee. She has worked with farmers, businesses, citizens and agencies to create local resolutions to challenging issues.
Jennifer knows the importance of working across party lines to form alliances that work for the greater good.
As a farmer, wife, mother and business owner, she knows the challenges faced by her neighbors. Her involvement on the Triangle Community Plan, utilized her planning background to help craft a vision for the rapidly changing area that will protect valuable resources such as water.
Jennifer has served on the board of directors for HRDC’s Streamline transportation and as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for abused or neglected children.
As a skilled collaborator, Jennifer knows the importance of listening to everyone’s viewpoint and then doing the hard work to come up with needed solutions.
It would be difficult to find a more qualified candidate. Please join me in supporting Jennifer Boyer for Gallatin County Commissioner.