The Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) proposal to log the South Plateau area bordering Yellowstone National Park near West Yellowstone is another example of the Forest Service’s quack chainsaw medical policies.

The CGNF says the goal of the logging is to decrease insect and disease infestation, to reduce fuels in the WUI, and provide for subsidized logging to benefit private timber companies.

