As mainstream U.S. media outlets pause to remember the U.S. invasion of Iraq, it’s clear that there’s a lot they hope we’ll forget – first and foremost, the media’s own active complicity in whipping up public support for the war.

But the more you dig into mainstream news coverage from that period, as our documentary team did last week when we put together A Five-Minute Montage From Our 2007 Film War Made Easy, the harder it is to forget how flagrantly broadcast and cable news networks across the political landscape uncritically spread the Bush administration’s propaganda and actively excluded dissenting voices.

