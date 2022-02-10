My Helena friend Kathy Collins, 64, died Jan. 13.
She was a much-beloved eighth-grade teacher at Helena’s C.R. Anderson Middle School.
That sentence doesn’t even begin to describe who she was.
What she did with her career as a Helena teacher went dimensions beyond what even the best teachers might hope to accomplish – or what the doctors told her parents she’d be able to do.
Kathy was born in Anaconda on April 12, 1957. It was obvious pretty early on that something wasn’t quite right with this baby. Her dad fled the scene as soon as he could, and Kathy had a life because her mother Doris didn’t run away, and because her mom’s parents decided they, too, would stick around.
Her bones broke for no reason; over the course of her life, she had hundreds of broken bones and dozens of hospitalizations. This little baby had a rare genetic condition called Osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.
It’s not a “calcium problem.” Brittle bone disease is actually a genetic defect that affects how the body makes collagen, a protein that strengthens bones. It’s estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 people in the U.S. are living with it at any given time. There is no cure.
Because of the brittle bone disease, she spent her life in a wheelchair. Kathy had a life expectancy of about 30 years. When she was in her 50s, she joked to me that she was “already decades past my ‘use by’ date.”
Her skeleton just ... eventually collapsed around her. A few years before she died, she told me she was down to seven vertebrae. She was maybe a little more than 3 feet tall by then.
She graduated from Anaconda High in 1975, had no job and was on welfare. She’d just picked up her monthly welfare commodity groceries, was sitting at her kitchen table looking at the 5-pound brick of generic Velveeta handed out at the time – another 5 pounds to join the two other bricks of commodity Velveeta still in her fridge from the last two months of welfare commodities groceries.
“What the hell am I doing with my life?” she thought.
Welfare cheese turned her life around.
She remembered staring at the growing mound of welfare Velveeta and deciding to go down the street to Carroll College and get a degree in English lit, and later, her teaching certificate.
She followed that up with student teaching at the Montana State prison at Deer Lodge, the first person the state ever allowed to student teach there.
Kathy got a job teaching eighth grade at Helena’s C.R. Anderson. Pep Jewell was her principal for many years.
“That word (disabled) is a little surprising,” said Jewell. “She’s an activist. She didn’t consider herself handicapped.
“When I was her principal, she only asked for two things: To not do bus duty when it was really snowy, and to have her service dog Maddie with her in class.”
And she never, ever, referred to herself as disabled.
“She was really a big person. An incredible sense of humor. Her class was right across from my office. As her principal, I’d stand at her door and listen in once in a while. Those kids never gave her grief. She knew what she was talking about, and they loved her.
“She was somebody with courage and humor. She taught me a lot over my 10 years as her principal. She just loved teaching. She was respected. She was a wonderful educator. I never thought of her as handicapped; she didn’t think of herself as handicapped.”
Kathy’s beloved service dog, Maddie, came to school with her every day. She was so loved that Kathy’s e-mail was “Maddiesmom.”
Jewell recounted her “favorite” Kathy incident: Kathy had always wanted to ride on a motorcycle, and she witnessed that wish come true. A local motorcyclist with a side car was waiting for her one day in front of the middle school and loaded Kathy in his sidecar for her wished-for ride.
“How much fun for her,” Jewell remembered. “She was so happy.”
Kathy converted to Catholicism some 20 years before she died, apparently the only person in Anaconda not already Catholic.
And she had a thing for birds, notably flamingos. (The boys in shop class even built her a flamingo mailbox.) I asked her one day what her obsession with birds and flying was all about, and she gave me the Anaconda stink-eye.
“Really?” she said from her wheelchair. “Seriously?”
Kathy loved the occasional road trip. On one excursion to Missoula, I rode shotgun and served as helper-monkey/sherpa. We shopped our way from the Depot District to Higgins, Kathy in her motorized chair and me lugging everything she bought. I was exhausted. Kathy? She motored everywhere she went and was still raring to go.
Again, I was helper-monkey/sherpa for a Christmas shopping trip to Helena’s Kmart. I thought I knew how much the town loved her; I didn’t have a clue. Every 10 feet, someone would come up: “Hi, Miss Collins.” Current students, former students, parents of students. She’d visit for a few minutes, then we’d go another 10 feet, and another member of the Kathy Collins Fan Club would walk by. It took us hours to get out of the store.
That shopping trip showed me an unknown side of her sense of humor. As we shopped, she opined that a crew of thieves in wheelchairs would clean up.
“If you’re in a chair no one questions you. I could get away with anything,” she stated. We mused about a series of mysteries centered on a gang of wheelchair molls who never get caught. Kathy is now gone, and John Grisham and John MacDonald can rest easy.
As a kid, she spent time in the Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago. And when it was time, she insisted on going to “regular” school. Her mom Doris found a one-level school for her. Making it through Anaconda High, with neither elevators nor ramps, was another milestone, and she managed to graduate.
She taught at C.R. Anderson for 10 years before she retired. And in the meantime, she earned her master’s degree in education through Lesley College, the first advanced degree program offered in Helena.
She was fearless in her advocacy for the disabled, and in holding municipalities (and states) to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Montana Gov. Marc Racicot and U.S. Sens. John Melcher and Max Baucus all recognized her advocacy. Somewhere in all that, she was named Montana’s Disabled Citizen of the Year.
She was part of a delegation to Kumamoto, Japan (Helena’s Sister City), to see how they do things. She visited Ireland, the land of her ancestors. She even made it to the Vatican, where she met Pope Benedict XVI.
In that way that shows the Universe either has a sense of humor or irony, Kathy’s mom Doris needed help in her last years and moved in with Kathy. The woman who took care of her when she was a child? Kathy returned the favor and took care of her mom. Doris, 89, died April 29, 2020.
My favorite Kathy story:
Helena itself looms over “Last Chance Gulch,” where tired miners in 1864 supposedly gave striking it rich one last stab before moving on. Broadway Street runs all the way from Interstate 15 all the way to the Gulch, with the last few blocks so steep you can’t get up it in the winter if it
hasn’t been plowed. Kathy told me one night she was on a “toot” and ran her wheelchair down the very steep street, half drunk, bottle of Jack Daniels in her lap, yelling at the top of her lungs.
Because of Kathy, generations of Helena kids will grow up to be different adults. They won’t be mean to people. They won’t make fun of people who are different. They will live lives better in ways that they probably aren’t even actively aware of.
“I like her. She was somebody with courage and humor. I had the PRIVILEGE of being her principal,” Jewell concluded.
See you on the Other Side, Collins. You were just a lovely, profane, Anaconda broad.
Karen E. Davis is a staff writer for the Belgrade News.