Belgrade is in a continuous state of change. It has been for several decades. It is my hometown. I attended elementary, middle, and high school here. I met my high school sweetheart in the halls of Belgrade High. I married her and had our wedding reception in the middle school cafeteria in 1991. Belgrade is where we raised our two sons. And Belgrade is where we started our businesses.
For 21 years, we’ve been the Big Box Fireworks folks in front of Whalen Tire on Jackrabbit Lane. Our boys grew up showing customers how to safely use firecrackers and what to do with aerial displays. We always sell out, so we always sell fresh. We educate our customers, who are our friends, to obey the city ordinances, be good neighbors, be courteous and still have fun.
For 20 seasons, the rules have remained the same. The fire marshal stops by to chat; he inspects us, but we always pass, because we follow the rules. City cops patrol the road, and from time to time check up on us to make sure we’re safe. We appreciate their diligence. I went to school with several officers.
This was a special year. The weather cooperated – it was 15 degrees cooler than last year. We got rain several times, including on the 3rd of July. The night of the Fourth, Independence Day, people lit off their fireworks from dusk until 11 p.m. Only a rare person went past the time, and mostly finished within minutes of 11. Our neighbors are fundamentally good.
I was surprised to learn that the Belgrade City Council was meeting on July 5 to discuss an outright ban of the fireworks our town just got through enjoying. There wasn’t a posted agenda. No public notice or any attempt to reach the families who earn their livings from fireworks. It was secret. When asked why operators weren’t notified, since we give all of our information to obtain a business license, the city manager and city attorney both said that it would create a ‘dangerous precedent to notify businesses that the council is impacting with bans and regulations”.
In the end, the mayor and a majority of the council members agreed to hold an information-gathering meeting on Aug. 22 to discuss what the rules should be moving forward. We ask the public to please consider showing up. Whether you buy sparklers or the big displays. From smoke balls to tanks. We know a great majority of you buy fireworks. Only a small and vocal few are trying to take away your family tradition and eliminate our family business. Please don’t let them.