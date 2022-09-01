If you live in Belgrade, you know all about the issue of traffic congestion. It’s a fact of life: If you need to go to Bozeman for work, shopping or medical appointments, you’ll be spending a lot of time in heavy traffic on our busy roads.

One thing that helps reduce congestion is taking the bus, which more and more Belgrade residents are doing, thanks to HRDC Streamline’s expanded service here.

Tags

Recommended for you