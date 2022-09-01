If you live in Belgrade, you know all about the issue of traffic congestion. It’s a fact of life: If you need to go to Bozeman for work, shopping or medical appointments, you’ll be spending a lot of time in heavy traffic on our busy roads.
One thing that helps reduce congestion is taking the bus, which more and more Belgrade residents are doing, thanks to HRDC Streamline’s expanded service here.
The bus is a big help to MSU employees and students who live in Belgrade. They can take it without having to worry about finding parking spots. For people who can’t drive, Streamline provides a connection to vital services. And for those trying to save money on gas, the bus is a good, economical option.
To preserve this service and help it grow to meet our needs in the future as the Gallatin Valley grows, Belgrade residents should sign the petition transportation advocates are circulating to help create an Urban Transportation District (UTD). They need more than 10,000 signatures from voters within the proposed district (which includes all of Belgrade and Bozeman and future growth areas) in order to place the UTD question on the May 2023 Special District Election Ballot.
Why do we need a UTD? Because Bozeman’s population now exceeds 53,000 people, it will no longer be considered rural by the U.S. Federal Transportation Administration. Instead, Bozeman will be classified a “small urban area” triggering a loss of federal funding for our transit system. Creating the UTD will allow Streamline to continue receiving federal transit funds.
A UTD focused on the operation and success of Streamline will ensure that the Gallatin Valley’s transportation needs are met now and in the future. The UTD will be able to stay at the forefront of public transportation planning and coordination and will serve as the foundation for a more regional transportation system in the future.
Creating the UTD and supporting Streamline will help reduce traffic and parking demand, keep our air clean and connect people to work, shopping and essential services. We all benefit as a result, even if we don’t ride the bus!
I signed the UTD petition and I hope you will, too. To learn more about the UTD and where you can sign, please visit StreamlineBus.com/UTD.
Renae Mattimoe lives and works in Belgrade. Her opinions are her own.