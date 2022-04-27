It’s that time of year where change is in the air! The seasons are changing and it’s starting to gradually get warm outside, the grass is beginning to turn green, and our routines and attitudes are changing as we enjoy a little more sunlight each day. Change is good!
Here at the Belgrade Community Coalition, we are also seeing some exciting changes as we enter a season of strategic planning, vision setting, and fund-raising. Back in 2016, we were lucky to work with an amazing strategic planner who helped us zero in on where we wanted to make an impact in our community. The three areas where we decided to direct our focus were connectivity, relationship building, and efficient operations within our organization. From these, we created our three-year vision, which directed the path we took in deciding which programs and events to gift the Belgrade community. Programs and events like the BelGreat! campaign, helping launch the Belgrade Community Market, revamping the Festival of Lights which has morphed into the Christmas Convoy and other holiday events, and Belgrade beautification projects like the Belgrade Bull Mural – to name a few.
We are now ready to set our next three-year vision and although we have some exciting thoughts and ideas to bring to our town, we would love to hear your feedback and ideas as well. If you haven’t already taken our Community Feedback Survey, we invite you to do so and thank you in advance for helping us determine where the BCC could make the most impact for our community in the years to come. The survey can be found on our website at belgreatmt.org.
Also on our website is information about GiveBig Gallatin Valley. GiveBig is organized by the One Valley Community Foundation and is a 24-hour period of giving that encourages everyone in the valley to learn more about the nonprofits that serve our community, pick the ones they feel most connected to, and then support them by donating an amount that feels right.
The BCC has always celebrated GiveBig in big ways and this year is no different. GiveBig is May 4-6, and thanks to our friends at Bar 3 BBQ, Duke’s Cafe and Bakery, Madison River Brewing, The Mint, The Local American Saloon, and The Rhino Lounge, we will be holding a family-friendly Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Giving Celebration. Stop by any or all host locations where there will be prizes, drawings, giveaways, and fun! For more information, be sure to visit our website at belgreatmt.org, check out our ad in today’s paper, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram to find out when we will be at each host location.
GiveBig is one of our largest fund-raisers of the year, and the money raised during this event helps us continue our work for the community. We hope you will join us on Cinco De Mayo for our GiveBig celebration but if you are unable, please visit our website to learn other ways to give.
We look forward to wrapping up our strategic planning in the next couple months and can’t wait to share with you our vision for the next few years. Be sure to watch our social media for more information and thanks for helping us continue to make Belgrade BelGREAT!
Tiffany is a proud Belgrade resident and marketing consultant who moonlights as the mostly volunteer director of the Belgrade Community Coalition.