For the last several months of the 2021-22 school year, the trustees, district administration and the Belgrade Education Association, have been in negotiations to address shortcomings that needed to be dealt with before we enter the next school year.
One of the items that has a significant financial impact involved our Appendix B and C salary tables. These tables encompass all grade levels of performing arts employees, coaches, department heads, emergency planning team members, etc. We felt compelled to address this salary schedule because it had not been changed in 11 years. Our coaching stipends were less than the same coaches in some of the other large districts 11 years ago, and in many cases half of what other districts are currently paying.
To make our stipends competitive, it will cost approximately $115,000. A small portion of this money will come from the levy passed in 2021, when our taxpayers made it clear that they support these extra-curricular activities for our students. A majority of this cost will be offset from retirement of personnel. This was a good year to address these particular schedules as a significant amount of money saved from our recent retirements will greatly offset the cost of increasing these stipends. This in turn will help us recruit and retain good employees, be fair to our existing staff and stay true to our goal of being fiscally conservative with our funding.
Again, this employee area has been neglected for 11 years. These are the folks who give our students the opportunity to perform on stage, debate publicly, participate in extended classroom activities (like FFA), perform concerts, and participate in sports. Additionally, the staff responsible for treating and providing therapy for the students in our activity program is also in this group.
We are putting this information in front of the public to continue our philosophy of being transparent with our education community and the Belgrade community at large. We value your trust and will never take it for granted. We want to be up front with such a significant expense. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact any of the committee members below.
Godfrey Saunders is superintendent of Belgrade School District 44.