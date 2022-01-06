Some students are still struggling with the learning loss that occurred during the heart of the pandemic when students, along with their teachers, were tossed into an online learning platform with which all were unfamiliar. We are trying to provide the additional support that students need to close the gap during each school day. The schools are improving access to digital hardware and programs to help students learn. The district also plans to have summer school sessions to address the ongoing impact of learning loss
In early 2022 we will mark the second anniversary of the shutdown that occurred at the onset of the pandemic. What have we learned during the last two years? We have learned that learning remotely on a digital platform is possible but not preferable for many of our young children. We learned that for the vast majority of students, personal contact is necessary for accountability and success. We have learned that interaction with others is necessary for our emotional well-being. We have learned that as we work together, focused on the needs of students, we can accomplish much.
We are very grateful for all of our school employees who deliver such critical services to the students and community. During a time where we continue to have staff shortages in a variety of support services, our loyal staff are adjusting schedules and pushing themselves to accomplish the important work of education.
The sense of volunteerism and community-mindedness begins with our school board, all of whom serve without compensation or benefits. Each trustee serves on various committees and regularly gives up personal and employment time to set policy for the district in a dynamic time.
Our district and school leadership have been undaunted in keeping schools open within reasonable health and safety protocols. This hasn’t been easy, but it is essential for our students’ well-being and learning. It is also a boon to the economy of our community.
Our community can be proud of our schools and of the public deportment of our citizens. Public disagreements about our district plans were much more civil than other places in the state and country. We can build on that accomplishment as we look at post-COVID growth and other emerging issues.
Please thank that person braving the cold to help your child cross the street safely. You’re encouraged to write a note to your children’s bus driver, who provides a critical service. There are many people who are sacrificing to be part of the solution. As we all work together, we’ll help our schools and community grow stronger.