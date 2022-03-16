Ten years ago, my family and I moved to Belgrade for me to serve as the fire chief of Central Valley Fire District. I was given the task to build an emergency response organization that provided high-quality services, with fiscal responsibility, that would meet the needs of citizens then and well into the future. Concurrently, my wife Racquel, as an equine veterinarian, was able to teach at MSU’s new veterinary school and help horse owners across the county.
What has been accomplished in this time has been extraordinary. The citizens of CVFD now have 24/7 immediate fire and paramedic ambulance response from Belgrade, Four Corners and Springhill. State law was changed, allowing for the annexation of Belgrade into the fire district. Fire insurance premiums have been reduced district wide. Firefighter protective equipment and tools are some of the best available. Two new ambulances and a ladder truck were added to the fleet, and two new fire engines will arrive this year. The risk of fires has been reduced with the adoption and enforcement of fire codes, creating safer schools, businesses, and residential areas. Firefighters were trained at a professional 14-week fire academy, and many have pursued higher education through a tuition reimbursement program. A national award-winning fire station was built to serve Belgrade, and two volunteer stations established to serve district residents. All of this has come together, with a balanced budget operating in the black, to meet the mission of effectively reducing the loss of life and property of our citizens.
None of this could have happened without the support and leadership of so many people and organizations. I am thankful for so many of you; however, special appreciation goes to former CVFD Board Chairman Joe Nelson and all who have served as fire trustees; Ted Barkley and the Belgrade City Council; Kristi Gee and the Belgrade Chamber; Brian Sprenger and the Airport Authority Board; Gale Bacon with the Best Small Town Library in America; Godfrey Saunders and Belgrade Schools staff; Bryan Tate of Tate Management; Bill Hanson, Jon Wirth and staff at ThinkOne; Tony Martel, Forrest Wesen, Mike Wilkinson and team Martel; and Leslie Graves and staff at Pintler.
Additionally, a huge thank-you to all the firefighters, past and present, in district or mutual aid partners, who have faithfully responded to the call of SERVICE for the community. Lastly, thank you faith community for your prayers, citizens, for your belief and support of the vision, and the good Lord for his blessings on our efforts.
My leadership style of vision, arete, and the Reagan-esque values of fiscal responsibility and “trust but verify,” have served me well. While I know I did not act inappropriately, I appreciate the CVFD trustees taking the time to investigate the alleged concerns regarding my performance and conduct. The investigation concurred there were no violations of law, policy, or other wrongdoing and I was cleared of these allegations; however, the firefighter’s comment to the board that “A house divided cannot stand” is very true. Artist Norman Rockwell and I both have one thing in common. While our desire is to believe in the nostalgic goodness of America, we have lost relevance in the left-leaning culture of today. It is for these reasons that the time has come for me to resign.
Our family appreciates all that Montana has to offer; the strength of community, the grandeur of nature, and even the educational opportunity of a one-room schoolhouse. None of us knows what the future will bring, but for us I am sure it will include more time with family and friends, Goldens and horses, and a continued heart of service to others. We wish you many blessings, and I close with a final timeless quote: “The only thing that counts is faith, expressing itself through love.”
Ron Lindroth and family